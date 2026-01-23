Track & Field Signs NJCAA Record Holder and Six-Time Champion Maimuna Jallow

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing sprinter Maimuna Jallow, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

A freshman sensation for Cloud County CC in 2025, Jallow will look to make a huge contribution when she arrives in Baton Rouge for the 2026-27 season as a junior.

Outdoors in 2025 she collected gold in the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4×400-meter relay at the NJCAA Championships. At the indoor finale, she collected gold in the 60 meter, 200m and 4×400 as well.

In 2022, before arriving to the USA, she was a bronze medalist at the African Athletics Championships representing Team Gambia in the 4×100-meter relay.

Heading into her sophomore season with Cloud County she has personal-best times of 7.19 (60m), 11.18 (100m), and 22.86 (200m). The time of 11.37 seconds is the national U20 record for Guyana. Her 60m personal best is the NJCAA record, while her 100m and 200m times are top five in NJCAA history.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.