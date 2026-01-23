Track & Field Racks up 14 Event Wins at Friday’s Bayou Bengal Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed their second meet of the indoor season on Friday at Carl Maddox Field House.

The day started off with yet another impressive field performance in back-to-back weeks.

Senior Jevan Parara earned his second weight throw of the season just two meets in with a personal-best toss of 20.84 meters (67-10.25). The mark moved him from No. 10 to No. 9 on the all-time LSU performance list, swapping places with alum David Collins.

The top from the sprints possibly came from freshman Athaleyha Hinckson, taking her first 60-meter win as a Tiger in 7.33 seconds. Hinckson’s time of 7.33 improves on her Guyanese-national record, which was previously at 7.39.

Joshua Caleb clocked back-to-back wins to open his career with the Tigers, this week clocking 6.66 seconds for the win. He is fresh off a win last week where he clocked 6.67.

Freshman Zoe Peacock has already left her mark in LSU record book in just her second meet in the purple and gold. The Australian jumper cleared a height of 1.81 meters (5-11.25) to insert herself at No. 9 in LSU PL history, tied with alumni Keisha Spencer.

In the men’s high jump junior Justin Jimoh cleared a season best of 2.18 meters (7-1.75) to take the win with ease. Jimoh’s SB puts him at No. 9 in the NCAA early on this season. Sophomore Kam Franklin took fourth with a SB of 2.14m (7-0.25).

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Ambria Langley won shot put with a throw of 49-8.5.

Shakeem McKay ran a 60m PR of 6.94.

Princesse Hyman threw a PR of 43-8.75 in shot put.

Salieci Myles won the 60h with a time of 8.34.

Matthew Sophia won the 60h with a time of 7.76.

Marley Richard won long jump with a distance of 18-6.5.

Rafiatu Nuhu won the 600m with a PR of 1:32.92.

Grant Buckmiller won the 600m with a PR of 1:19.42.

Amal Glasgow ran a 600m PR of 1:19.85.

Isaac Lewis ran a 600m PR of 1:20.96.

Malachi Austin ran a 600m PR of 1:21.23.

Abigael Chemnagei won the mile with a time of 4:48.55.

Ahry Comer ran a mile PR of 4:53.43.

Trenton Sandler won the mile with a PR of 4:14.44.

Skyler Franklin won the 200m with a time of 24.17.

Up Next

LSU will be on the road for the first time this season with a trip to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational (Jan 30-31).

