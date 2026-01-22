LSU-SMU Swim & Dive Meet Canceled Due to Severe Weather

BATON ROUGE, La. – The dual meet between LSU and SMU set for Saturday, Jan. 24, has been canceled due to severe weather impacting travel, both schools’ administrations announced Thursday.

The LSU swimming and diving program will still recognize all seniors on Saturday morning, and the team will compete in an intrasquad format set to begin at 10 a.m. CT. The Senior Day recognition will begin at 9:20.

The Tigers will return to competition for the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., held from Feb. 16-21.