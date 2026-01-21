Women's Basketball Heads to Texas A&M For 8 p.m. Tip on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies Thursday night at Reed Arena in Bryan-College Station for the Tigers’ sixth Southeastern Conference contest and second-straight game on the road.

The LSU-Texas A&M contest is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Eric Frede (pxp) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) calling the action. Fans are encouraged to listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers and Aggies are meeting on the basketball court for the 40th time in series history with LSU leading the way, 23-16, since the teams first met in 1979. LSU has won the last seven meetings against A&M dating back to Jan. 2, 2022 (LSU won, 75-66).

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey started the win streak for LSU, holding a 7-0 record against the Aggies during her time in Baton Rouge. Three wins have come in College Station during Mulkey’s four-plus season tenure.

LSU will be playing in its 1,600th game against Texas A&M since the Tigers’ first year in the 1975-76 season. Since LSU played its first opponent (Whitworth) and got its first victory in Game No. 3 (vs. UL-Lafayette), the Tigers have accumulated a 1,090-509 record in 1,599 contests. Coming into the season, LSU ranked 20th all-time in victories with 1,073 compared to its 507 losses. The Tigers also ranked 21st at the beginning of the season with a 67.9% winning percentage as a program.

In front of Oklahoma’s first sold out crowd since 2009, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team defeated the 13th-ranked Sooners, 91-72, on January 18 led by senior Flau’jae Johnson’s double-double effort and sophomore Jada Richard’s career high 21 points. Johnson and Richard led the LSU scoring attack as Johnson added 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. Richard finished with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in addition to her career high in points.

LSU’s latest victory over No. 13 Oklahoma marked back-to-back wins against ranked opponents for the first time since the Tigers defeated No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Iowa in the 2023 NCAA Final Four and 2023 NCAA National Championship, respectively. LSU downed the Hokies 79-72 to punch its ticket to the national title, where it defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85, claiming the program’s first championship.

Most recently, LSU collected consecutive wins versus No. 2 Texas (W, 70-65 on Jan. 11) and No. 13 Oklahoma (W, 91-72 on Jan. 18).

After a five-game stretch facing four ranked teams in the AP Top 13, LSU’s next five-game stretch includes three games against opponents in the bottom fourth of the SEC (Texas A&M – 13th, Florida – 14th, and Arkansas – 16th) and a matchup versus Alabama, who currently ranks eighth in the league standings. Before LSU heads to Austin, Texas on Feb. 5, the Tigers will travel to Bryan-College Station before a three-game home stand at the Maravich Center to face the Gators, Razorbacks and Crimson Tide.

LSU leads the country in 6 statistical categories: bench points per game (42.8), field goal percentage (52.8), rebound margin (19.1), offensive rebounds per game (18.3), scoring margin (42.8), and scoring offense (99.6).