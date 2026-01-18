BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU coach Jay Johnson will be one of the featured speakers at Noon on Tuesday for the New Orleans Quarterback Club “Baseball Bash.”

The luncheon will be held at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans.

The program will be a college baseball fan’s delight, as 11 head coaches from the two- and four-year colleges in southeast Louisiana will attend, including Johnson, the two-time National Coach of the Year who has guided LSU to College World Series titles in 2023 and 2025.

Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased here: 2026 Baseball Bash