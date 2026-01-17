BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players are listed among the Top 100 Collegiate Seniors for the 2026 season by Perfect Game.

The list includes LSU right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan (No. 10), first baseman Zach Yorke (No. 22) and right-handed pitcher Grant Fontenot (No. 83).

Cowan, a right-hander from Blythewood, S.C., was a 2025 First-Team All-SEC selection, as he recorded a 3-3 mark, six saves and a 2.94 ERA in 22 appearances (two starts). He worked 52 innings with 12 walks, 60 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average.

Five of Cowan’s six saves came in SEC regular-season games, and he had eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 league innings

He pitched brilliantly in a starting role versus Arkansas in the College World Series on June 16, working 5.1 innings and allowing just one run on four hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

Yorke played three seasons (2023-25) at Grand Canyon, batting .328 (199-for-606) with 32 doubles, two triples, 32 homers, 157 RBI and 127 runs. The product of Campbell, Calif., holds the Grand Canyon career records for most homers (32) and RBI (157) in the school’s NCAA Division I era.

Yorke started 48 games in 2025 (44 at first base, four at DH), batting .339 (59-for-174) with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 46 RBI and 36 runs.

Fontenot, a native of Lafayette, La., was redshirted as a true freshman at LSU in 2022 before pitching at McLennan Community College in 2023 and at Texas in 2024.

He returned to LSU for the 2025 season, and he appeared in six games, posting one walk and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings while allowing just a .063 opponent batting average.

LSU begins the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.