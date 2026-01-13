Edwards Tabbed Softball America Preseason All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. – After a record-breaking freshman season, infielder Tori Edwards has been named a 2025 Softball America Preseason All-American. LSU ranks No. 12 in the 2025 Softball America Preseason Poll.

Edwards, who is a 2025 NFCA All-American and SEC Freshman of the Year, set program records last season with an .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program best 18 home runs, including a record four grand slams. Edwards broke into the program’s top 10 in the single-season record book with 73 RBI (No. 3) and a .495 on-base percentage (No. 9).

Overall, last season, Edwards had a .375 batting average behind 62 hits, scored 52 runs and drew 37 walks. She also recorded 346 putouts, had eight assists, and assisted in 15 double plays at first base.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.