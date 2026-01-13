A Quartet of Tigers Named to the 2026 D100 Preseason Player Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU Tigers earned a spot on D1Softball’s 2026 Preseason D100 Player Rankings Tuesday morning. On that list is infielder Tori Edwards, who ranks No. 13, catcher Maci Bergeron, who sits at No. 54, utility pitcher Jayden Heavener at No. 68, and utility player Char Lorenz at No. 73.

The D100 Preseason Player Rankings are a true ranking, with players numbered 1-100 with no ties. Including LSU’s four selections, the SEC has 39 players listed on the early-season rankings list.

The 2026 season begins with six games at Tiger Park in the 2026 Tiger Classic on Feb. 5-8, where LSU will welcome Illinois, Lamar, Nevada, and NC State. LSU opens its SEC schedule on the road at Tennessee on March 6-8 but will host SEC series against Texas A&M (March 14-16), Oklahoma (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 17-19), and Auburn (April 30-May 2).

