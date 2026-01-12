Two LSU Basketball Coaches Named to Most Impactful Major Coaches LIst

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU men’s basketball staff were named to Silver Waves Media’s Top 100 Most Impactful High Major Coaches List for 2026 announced on Monday.

Associate Head Coach David Patrick and Assistant Coach Jalen Courtney-Williams represent LSU on the list.

Silver Waves Media is a site dedicated to helping sports professionals and athletes advance their careers to the next stage. Their nationally renowned Impactful Lists have helped shine a light on coaches across the country. Founded by Ryan Silver, the purpose of Silver Waves Media is to “lift up others in the sports world and highlight the success and achievements of those around us.”

This is the group’s seventh annual list of High Major Assistants.

Coach Patrick is in his second season as the Associate Head Coach at LSU in his second stint at the school. Patrick has served as a coach for over 20 years, including Olympic and FIBA championship coaching for the Australian Boomers. Most recently he served as assistant coach for the gold medal winning Boomers in the FIBA Asia Cup.

Patrick served for four years previously here with Coach Johnny Jones (2012-16). He twice served as head coach at UC Riverside (2018-20) and Sacramento State (2022-24). The native of Bermuda who moved to Australia at the age of 10, played his senior year of high school at Chapel Trafton (now The Dunham School) where he was chosen the state Player of the Year.

Courtney-Williams is a former LSU player, who played for three seasons for the Tigers (2010-13). He is in his second season on the Tigers coaching staff. He hosted the off-season popular podcast “No Timeouts” which aired on LSU+, interviewing players and staff about the latest goings on with the men’s basketball team as they prepared for the season.

He came to LSU from Creighton where it advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all three years, including to the Sweet 16 in 2024. Courtney-Williams also spent three years at McNeese State (2018-21) as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach before leaving for the opportunity at Creighton. He also served for three years on the staff at Mississippi State.

The complete list can be found at Silverwavesmedia.com.