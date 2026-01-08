Robinson, Washington Receives LSWA Specialty Awards, Jones Earns First Career Selection

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the second consecutive season, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) named Jurnee Robinson the state’s Player of the Year and placed her on the All-Louisiana First Team, and Nia Washington and Jessica Jones graced the All-Louisiana Second Team, while Washington was selected as the 2025 LSWA Newcomer of the Year.

Robinson earned the state’s top individual honor, adding to her résumé that features the 2023 LSWA Freshman of the Year award. She became a three-time All-Louisiana First Team selection and joins Taylor Bannister (2017-18, 2020-21) as the only Tigers to repeat as the LSWA Player of the Year.

Robinson, an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, led the SEC with 5.34 points and 4.84 kills per set. She ranked among the nation’s top 10 in both categories. She also averaged a team-high 2.57 digs per set. Robinson finished the season with 63 blocks, including nine solo stops, and 16 aces. She recorded 12 double-doubles, highlighted by a career-high 34 kills with 12 digs, and seven blocks against No. 23 Florida on Oct. 5. The South Carolina native posted three 30-point matches and became the program’s 24th player—and 12th in the rally-scoring era—to reach 1,000 career kills.

Washington becomes the fourth LSU Tiger to be named a LSWA Newcomer of the Year, and the first since Kylie DeBerg in 2021. Washington finished the season averaging 3.78 points and 3.66 kills per set. She led the Tigers with 24 aces, totaled 329 kills, and added 29 blocks, including six solo stops. The New Orleans native recorded seven double-doubles and eight multi-ace matches. Washington concluded her collegiate career with 956 kills, 110 total blocks, 53 aces, and 510 digs, averaging 3.37 points per set and logging 1,075 career points.

Jones paced the Tigers at the net last season with 1.03 blocks per set, 107 total blocks, and a .313 hitting percentage behind 150 kills. The middle blocker and Texas native also served 12 aces. Jones tallied nine matches with five or more blocks, highlighted by a season-high nine blocks at Arkansas on Sept. 28, 2026.

2025 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s College Volleyball Team

Player of the Year: Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Libero of the Year: Kala Emanuelli, Loyola (New Orleans)

Newcomer of the Year: Nia Washington, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Isis Harink, Loyola (New Orleans)

Coach of the Year: Robert Pitre, Loyola (New Orleans)

First Team

OH – Jurnee Robinson, LSU

OH – Avery Burks, Tulane

OH – Kyra McKelvey, Southeastern Louisiana

MB – India Bennett, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – Cailin Demps, Louisiana-Lafayette

S – Jordan Felix, Southern

Libero – Kala Emanuelli, Loyola (New Orleans)

Second Team

OH – Tamara Chavez, Nicholls

OH – Ariana Brown, Southern

MB – Isis Harink, Loyola (New Orleans)

OH – Nia Washington, LSU

MB – Jessica Jones, LSU

S – Ryleigh Garis, Louisiana-Lafayette

Libero – Dayla Ortiz, Tulane