Men's Tennis Ranked No. 6 in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis holds the No. 6 spot in the Southeastern Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches ahead of the 2026 season.

The Tigers land in the top half of one of the nation’s deepest conferences, positioning LSU among the SEC’s leading programs entering the spring. LSU finds itself slotted behind five teams against which they aim to seek redemption from last season.

Checking in at No. 6, the Tigers reflect the program’s continued rise and expectations on the national stage. The return of the Tigers’ strong core, along with the addition of key pieces are the reason they find themselves climbing to a higher spot than at this point just a year ago.

The Tigers know a tough slate is part of SEC competition. Entering another year under head coach Danny Bryan, LSU is poised for a strong season ahead with multiple nationally ranked opponents on the schedule, seeking to build momentum throughout conference play and into the postseason.

