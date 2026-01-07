Women's Basketball To Continue Raising Awareness For Turner Syndrome

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will help raise awareness and money for Turner Syndrome, a cause close to Head Coach Kim Mulkey, at the February 1 game against Alabama in the PMAC.

“This cause is personal to me and my family because of the loss of Scout Marie,” Mulkey said. “My daughter (Makenzie Fuller) had to deliver a stillborn at 20 weeks, and she will always be a part of our lives. We will continue to talk about and raise awareness for Turner Syndrome, now and always. I didn’t know about Turner Syndrome before it affected our family, and I want to make sure everyone knows about the life-altering condition before it affects them.”

At the game on February 1, LSU will honor Turner Syndrome survivors on the court. If you or someone you know is a survivor or has been affected by Turner Syndrome, reach out to the LSU Athletics Marketing department (promotions@lsu.edu).

Shirts are available for sale until Friday, Jan. 16, and the proceeds will go directly to the Turner Syndrome Foundation.

Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that affects females due to the partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome. Approximately 1 in every 2,000-4,000 baby girls delivered has Turner Syndrome; however, 98-99% of those diagnosed in pregnancy will not make it. The miracle girls that do can face a wide variety of effects such as short stature, ovarian/reproductive issues, neck webbing, and any number of unique characteristics and symptoms. Overall, these girls may go on to live full and relatively normal lives with little hindrance.

This diagnosis is not commonly known, and we want to do our part in spreading awareness. Hopefully with more attention, we can aid in financial support that will lead to more research into Turner Syndrome and possible future treatments.