Six More Transfer-Portal Signees Added to 2026 Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU added six more players through the transfer portal to its 2026 football roster on Wednesday.

The recent additions to the Tiger roster include a pair of defenders in safety Ty Benefield and defensive tackle Stephiylan Green along with three skill players on offense in wide receivers Jayce Brown and Eugene “Tre” Wilson and running back Rod Gainey Jr. Wednesday’s list also includes punter Hayden Craig. LSU has now added 10 players to its 2026 roster through the transfer portal.

Benefield, a first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2025, joins the Tigers after helping Boise State to three straight MWC championships and an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoffs.

Benefield played in 41 games (33 starts) with the Broncos and tallied 235 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and five interceptions. He was named Mountain West Championship Game Defensive MVP for his performance in the win over UNLV in 2024.

Green started six games for Clemson in 2025 and had a career-best six tackles against LSU in the season-opener. He made 24 appearances in three years at Clemson, recording 34 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Green joins the Tigers as a redshirt junior and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Brown, a wide receiver from Kansas State, capped his three years with the Wildcats as one of the most prolific receivers in program history with 115 receptions for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks No. 8 in Kansas State history in receiving yards and No. 10 in touchdown receptions.

As a junior in 2025, Brown caught 41 passes for 712 yards and five touchdowns on his way to earning third-team All-Big 12 honors. He also rushed for a 75-yard touchdown against Arizona.

Wilson, a rising junior from Florida, earned Freshman All-America honors in his first season with the Gators in 2023. In three years at Florida, Wilson played in 22 games (16 starts) and caught 107 passes for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a true freshman in 2023, he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and six TDs.

Wilson earned a redshirt after appearing in only four games in 2024 and then followed that with 27 receptions for 239 yards and three scores in 2025.

Gainey played two seasons at Charlotte, rushing for 289 yards and a touchdown on 78 carries. In 2025 as a redshirt freshman, Gainey appeared in 11 games (2 starts) and led the 49ers in rushing yards with 260. He also caught 16 passes for 44 yards.

Craig redshirted as a true freshman at Florida in 2025. In high school Craig was rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall punting prospect by On3.