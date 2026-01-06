Track & Field Signs Six-Time Guyanese Champion Keliza Smith

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing sprinter Keliza Smith, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Smith is a West Bank Demerara, Georgetown, Guyana, native, that has laid claim to six Guyanese national titles.

The sprinter will join the Tigers this Spring as a junior after two seasons with Barton CC. During her time with Barton, Smith captured one NJCAA title in the 60 meter and racked up a total of 15 USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors.

Heading to Baton Rouge, she has personal-best times of 7.28 (60m), 11.37 (100m), 23.08 (200m) and 52.91 (400m). The time of 11.37 seconds is the national U20 record for Guyana.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.