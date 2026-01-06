LSU Men's Tennis Announces 2026 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis unveiled its 2026 spring schedule on Tuesday.

The Tigers will kick off the spring season on the road at Clemson on Jan. 16, before their doubleheader home opener on Jan. 18, where they will host South Alabama at 1:00 p.m. CT and Jackson State at 5:00 p.m. CT. LSU will then travel to Arizona for ITA Kickoff Weekend, opening against Arizona on Jan. 24, followed by a clash between Florida State or Pepperdine on Jan. 25. The Tigers will wrap up their road trip facing Memphis on Jan. 30.

The Purple and Gold will return to the bayou to open February with a matchup against Rice on Feb. 2 at 1:00 p.m. CT, followed by Tulane on Feb. 3 at 5:00 p.m. CT. If LSU qualifies from the ITA Kickoff Weekend, they will travel to the Lone Star State to compete in the ITA National Indoor Championships, hosted in either Dallas or Waco, Texas, from Feb. 14–18.

Conference play commences as the Bayou Bengals travel to Georgia on Feb. 21, then Alabama on Feb. 23. They will wrap up their February slate on Feb. 26 with a doubleheader in Youngsville, La., facing off against Nicholls at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by UL-Lafayette.

LSU returns to the ‘Plex for its first home conference match against Ole Miss at 12:00 p.m. CT on March 1, followed by Southern at 4:00 p.m. CT to wrap up the doubleheader. They then make a short trip to Texas on March 6 before returning to the boot for a two-week home stint.

The Tigers look to dominate their home courts for most of March, starting with a doubleheader on March 8 versus Tennessee at 12:00 p.m. CT, followed by Southern Miss at 5:00 p.m. CT. Oklahoma comes to town on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT, then Texas A&M on March 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT, with New Orleans rounding off this doubleheader edition at 4:00 p.m. CT. Arkansas visits on March 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT, then Mississippi State at 12:00 p.m. CT on March 22 to conclude this home series.

LSU hits the road again in late March against Auburn on March 27 and Vanderbilt on March 29.

April begins with back-to-back road matches, taking on South Carolina on April 2 and Florida on April 4. The Tigers then return home to conclude regular-season play against Kentucky on April 10 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Postseason play launches at the SEC Tournament in College Station from April 15-19. LSU will then await the NCAA Regional scheduled for May 1-3, the NCAA Super Regional from May 8-10, and the NCAA Team Championship from May 14-17.

