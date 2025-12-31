Kim Mulkey Show Debuts Tuesday At TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Kim Mulkey Show, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, returns Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. CT for its first show of the season at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

The one-hour show that airs live every Tuesday features the LSU Women’s Basketball head coach along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright to discuss recent games as well as storylines for upcoming games.

Once again, Coach Mulkey has invited the head coaches from all the other women sports at LSU to join her show for a segment each week. Mulkey will welcome her first guest at Show No. 2 on Jan. 13.

Listeners are encouraged to be a part of the show by submitting a question online, or tagging @LSUradio or @VoiceLadyTigers on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim Mulkey Radio Show Schedule

Show #1: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

Show #2: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

Show #3: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

Show #4: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026

Show #5: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

Show #6: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

Show #7: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

Show #8: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

Show #9: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 (tentative; if SEC Tournament travel allows)