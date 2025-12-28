Football Falls to No. 21 Houston in Texas Bowl, 38-35

HOUSTON, TX. – LSU posted 344 yards of offense and tight end Trey’Dez Green caught two touchdowns, but No. 21 Houston powered past the Tigers, 38-35, to capture the Kinder’s Texas Bowl inside NRG Stadium on Saturday night.

With the loss, LSU will end the year 7-6 overall. The Tigers return to action next season on Sept. 5, 2026 at home in Tiger Stadium vs. Clemson.

Game Recap

On the opening kickoff, Barion Brown took the opening kickoff 99 yards to the house to give LSU the early 7-0 lead with 14:46 to play in the first quarter, taking just 14 seconds off the game clock. It marked the first time LSU opened a game with a kickoff-return TD for the 1st time since Dec. 2, 1978, vs. Wyoming (Hokie Gajan, also 99 yards).

On the next offensive possession, running back Harlem Berry rushed for 36 yards down to the Houston 24-yard line. On 3rd-and-9 from the Cougar 23, MVB found Trey’Dez Green for a 23-yard touchdown with 10:48 to play in the first quarter. LSU took a 14-0 lead.

Green’s six TD receptions this year is a single-season LSU record for a tight end. His 10 career TD receptions is tied for the most by an LSU tight end (Richard Dickson and Brad Boyd).

Houston would respond with a scoring drive of their own, spanning 75 yards on nine plays, finishing with a Connor Weigman pass to Amare Thomas for an 8-yard touchdown, cutting the LSU lead to 14-7 with 6:08 to play in the first quarter.

Brown would bust open another big gainer on the kickoff, this time going for 43 yards to the LSU 48. However, with the Tigers inside Cougar territory, the drive stalled, and Damian Ramos missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. LSU came out empty on the drive.

Weigman and the Cougars would put together another scoring drive, this time spanning 73 yards on 14 plays, culminating with Weigman finding Thomas again for a 4-yard touchdown connection. The game was tied 14-14 with 11:05 remaining in the half.

Houston would end the half with a 90-yard scoring drive on 11 plays, taking just one minute and 23 seconds off the clock. The drive was extended after LSU was called for a pass interference on 3rd-and-10 from the Tiger 29. Weigman then found tight end Tanner Kozoil for a 7-yard touchdown completion to give Houston a 21-14 advantage heading into the locker room.

LSU was able to tie up the game on their first offensive possession of the second half as MVB found Trey’Dez Green on a fade route for a 4-yard touchdown with 9:31 to play in the third quarter. The score was 28-28. Green caught the ball with one hand and drew a defensive pass interference call, which the Tigers declined.

A Weigman pass to Traville Fredrick Jr. for a 2-yard TD would give the Cougars the lead back, 28-21, with 4:42 to play in the third quarter. It culminated a 75-yard drive that went eight plays and took just under five minutes off the clock.

MVB would respond with another TD strike, this time to Kyle Parker for a 6-yard scoring reception with 14:54 to play in the contest. It would culminate a 72-yard scoring drive on five plays, taking just one minute and 35 seconds off the clock. Parker would lead the receivers with seven catches for 68 yards and a TD.

Houston would take the lead back, 31-28, on a 25-yard field goal from Ethan Sanchez with 7:42 to play.

The Cougars would extend their lead to 38-28 with 2:23 to play after Dean Connors rushed up the middle for a 20-yard score.

MVB and the Tigers would make a late push with a 3-yard touchdown rush from Zavion Thomas to make it 38-35, but the onside kick from Aeron Burrell was recovered by Houston on the subsequent kickoff, ultimately ending the game and giving the Cougars the victory.