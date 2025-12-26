BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU infielder Michael Braswell III, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 NCAA National Championship, has signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals.

Braswell III, who played shortstop and third base in two seasons (2024-25) at LSU, has signed with the Royals as a right-handed pitcher. He appeared in seven games as a reliever in his 2022 freshman season at South Carolina, recording one win and three saves.

Braswell III, a senior from Mableton, Ga., played in 65 games (48 starts) in 2025 as the Tigers’ primary third baseman, producing six doubles, two homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs. He played superb defense throughout the season, committing just three errors in 93 chances, as LSU set a school record for team fielding percentage (.981).

He executed flawless defense through the Tigers’ five straight wins in the College World Series with 10 assists, two putouts and no errors.

Braswell III started 64 games for the Tigers at shortstop in 2024, batting .311 (66-for-212) with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs. He was voted to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, hitting .381 (8-for-21) with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored.

He was also named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team after batting .381 (8-for-21) in five games with two homers, six RBI and eight runs. He hit a combined .381 (16-for-42) in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games with three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs.

Braswell III finished the 2024 season as the Tigers’ third-leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .310 (31-for-100) with nine doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 19 runs.

He was voted to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC team in his first season at South Carolina, as he hit .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI. He also made seven appearances on the mound in 2022, striking out nine in 5.0 innings pitched with a win and three saves.