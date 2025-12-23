LSU Beach Volleyball Announces Spring Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February.

This will mark the 13th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout the first 12 seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Sandy Tigs have made it to eight consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments and reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season.

LSU will begin its season on the road at Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 20-21, before hosting the Tiger Beach Challenge the following weekend, February 27-28. The Sandy Tigs will head back on the road for the next two weekends to the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic, March 6-7, in Los Angeles, California, and then to Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West tournament, March 13-14. The Sandy Tigs are back at home, March 20-21, for the Death Volley Invitational. The Tigers finish out March on the road at the Texas Invitational, March 27-28, in Austin, Texas, before coming back home for the Battle on the Bayou, April 10-11, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Sandy Tigs will finish off the regular season at the Gulf Front Invitational, April 17-18, in Tampa, Florida.

LSU’s opponents at each tournament throughout the season will be announced on a later date.

The MPSF Conference Tournament will be from April 22-24 and will be played in Huntington Beach, California. The NCAA Championships will be in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on the first weekend of May. The event will continue the format of a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.