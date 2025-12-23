Grace Knox Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Grace Knox was named SEC Freshman of the Week Tuesday for her performances against Morgan State and Texas-Arlington, the league office announced.

Knox, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., paced LSU to its two home victories over MSU on Dec. 16 and UT-Arlington on Dec. 21, improving the team’s overall record to 13-0.

The Tigers’ leading scorer over their past two games, Knox averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-2 forward’s standout performance came against UTA, as Knox finished with her second career double-double, recording two career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in her best outing at LSU thus far. Her 25 points is the highest point total by any Tiger through 13 games, and she has reached double figures in 11 of 13 games played.

In addition to career highs in points and rebounds, Knox set career highs in field goals made (10), blocks (3) and steals (3). Knox tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in LSU’s win over Morgan State at the Tigers’ annual field trip game.

Knox is the first LSU freshman to garner this honor since junior Mikaylah Williams earned three in the 2023-24 season. She shared the honor with Auburn’s Harissoum Coulibaly.

LSU will return to action after the holiday break on Sunday Dec. 28. The Tigers are scheduled to face Alabama State inside the Maravich Center at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.