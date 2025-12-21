Basketball Tigers Take on Prairie View Monday Night at PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team continues to look to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference play when the Tigers host Prairie View Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tip time for the game is one hour earlier than usual with a 6 p.m. tipoff because of the over-the-air telecast on the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold. The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net online and beginning at 5 p.m. Monday at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU Students are admitted free of charge and fans can buy a $10 ticket to sit in the LSU Student Section for this game.

The Tigers are 10-1 on the season after a 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night. Four Tigers scored in double figures led by Marquel Sutton with 19 points and nine rebounds, Mike Nwoko 18 points and Max Mackinnon and Dedan Thomas Jr., each getting 14 points.

“I loved our start to the game – I thought our guys were really dialed in,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “We were able to get out in transition and executed well offensively. We started nine-of-10 from the floor to start the game and got two “kills” – what we call three stops in a row. We didn’t get any more (kills) the rest of the half, and Southeastern was able to chip away and get back into the game. They’ve got a scrappy team … Then at the start of the second half we pushed the lead back up to 18 and never could bury our opponent tonight, credit to them.

“I thought our offensive execution, with 54% from the floor and 41% from three as well as four guys in double figures; it was good balance out there. (LSU Forward) Marquel Sutton was such a warrior with his 19 points and nine rebounds. You saw how efficient (LSU Center Mike) Nwoko was down in the post. We wanted to get the ball to him more, but that’s when Southeastern changed to their 1-1-3 zone and did a good job matching up out of it to slow down our offensive attack in the second half. Overall, I was thrilled to get the win. It’s good to be back home and the beautiful thing for us is that we get to turn around and do it again on Monday night.”

Prairie View is 5-6 on the season and scored 60 second half points in a 101-64 win over Paul Quinn on Saturday. The team has scored over 90 points in four-of-its-five wins. Tai’Reon Joseph had 26 points to lead the Panthers against Paul Quinn with Lance Williams getting 16, Joey Madimba 15 and Dontae Horne 13 points. Cory Wells had 12 points and eight assists in the win.

The Tigers will take a short break for the holidays before returning to Baton Rouge to resume practice on the evening of Dec. 26. LSU will host one final non-conference game on Monday, Dec. 29, against Southern Miss (7 p.m.) before beginning SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Texas A&M.