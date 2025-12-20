Two Former LSU Golfers Finish Top 10 In Ladies European Tour Q-School

BATON ROUGE – Two former LSU women’s golf stars, Aine Donegan and Carla Tejedo, finished in the top 10 in the 72-hole Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying event in Morocco.

The event was shortened to 72 holes after torrential rains left the course unplayable earlier in the week for the opening round on Tuesday.

Donegan, a native of Ireland, who was looking for professional status for 2026 and a winner in the pre-qualifying tournament, finished in a tie for fifth in the field of 155 with a four-day total of 13-under par with rounds of 72-67-68-70 for a total of 277.

Tejedo, who LPGA status in 2026 by finishing in the top 15 on the Epson Tour, will now also have LET status after finishing in a tie for ninth at 11-under par 279. Like Donegan, she posted a 72 in the opening round and then shot 69-68-70 over the final three rounds.

The top 20 and tied in the qualifying will receive Category 12 in the entry categories for the 2026 LET season.

Also, LSU’s all-time golf champion, Ingrid Lindblad, who in her rookie year in the LPGA was a tour winner in 2025, also earned an important status for the 2026 LET season with her T43 finish in the qualifier. That status acquisition could prove to be important as Lindblad hopes to represent Europe next September in the 2026 Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

Lindblad had rounds of 70-71-72-72 for a 285 total, 5-under par. Lindblad earns Category 16 status for finishing in the top 50 and ties.

The Swedish native has full status on the 2026 LPGA tour after her win and earnings of nearly $860,000 in her rookie season on the top women’s tour.

Lindblad played five seasons at LSU (2020-24), in her senior season winning every major player award at LSU including the ANNIKA Award, the Inkster Award and the WGCA POY honor.

Donegan, played three seasons for LSU after transferring from Indiana after her freshman season. She finished her career in 2025, finishing T4 in the 2024 NCAA Championships and helping Great Britain and Ireland win the Curtis Cup over the United States in 2024.

Tejedo had a strong four-year career at LSU and the native of Spain finished ninth in the 2024 NCAA Championship. She helped Spain to golf medals in the World University Games in 2022 and the European Ladies Team Championship in 2023.

This past season, she had four career top 10s and earnings over $74,000 on the Epson Tour, to finish high enough to get LPGA status in the Race for the Card. Her sister, Rocio, is a sophomore on the 2025-26 LSU women’s golf team.