Ishaan Ravichander Earns Master's Degree

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Ishaan Ravichander, member of the LSU men’s tennis team, rounded off his collegiate career on Thursday, receiving his Master of Environmental Sciences.

The New Jersey native transferred from Columbia University to LSU in 2024 and enrolled in the College of the Coast & Environment.

Ravichander competed with the Tigers throughout his graduate season. During this time, he battled on singles courts one through six, earning seven overall singles wins along with two doubles wins.

“Ishaan was the kind of student athlete every coach hopes for. Although he battled injuries most of the year, he still had a huge impact on our program,” head coach Danny Bryan says.

“He was an amazing teammate, always looking for ways to make the guys around him better. I know he’s going to have a real positive impact on the world moving forward, and I can’t wait to see all he accomplishes.”