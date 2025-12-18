Gaby Rivera Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Gaby Rivera, a standout member of the LSU women’s tennis team, capped her Tiger career on Thursday, receiving her undergraduate degree during the university’s Fall Commencement.

Rivera, a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, earned her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

As a Tiger, she amassed 20 overall singles victories and 21 doubles wins, competing in 71 total matches with an all-time winning percentage of .578.

A key moment came during the 2025 NCAA Super Regional, when Rivera delivered a pivotal victory in LSU’s run to its first-ever NCAA Elite Eight, clinching the match in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 come-from-behind effort against then-No. 4 Ohio State. As a result, she concluded the season with an ITA singles ranking of No. 108.

Off the court, Rivera distinguished herself through a steadfast commitment to service and leadership. A two-time selection to the SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team, she was honored this past season with the Southern Region Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award in recognition of her impact both in Baton Rouge and through efforts back home in Guatemala.

Likewise, Rivera interned with Global Impact within the past year. In this position, Rivera visited communities and impoverished villages in Guatemala. She taught kids the fundamentals of various sports to help them enjoy the games they love.

Back in Baton Rouge, Rivera has been heavily involved in community outreach, including youth tennis programming and service initiatives supporting children at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

In addition to her athletic and community accomplishments, Rivera served as a dedicated leader within LSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, helping organize events and mentor fellow students.

