BATON ROUGE – Three current LSU football players, along with one former Tiger, graduated on Thursday as the University held fall commencement on campus.

The list of LSU football graduates includes Austin Ausberry, Patrick Payton, Kenzel Kelly and former Tiger Frank “Quad” Wilson IV, who is the son of interim head coach Frank Wilson.

Ausberry, the son of LSU Athletics Director Verge Ausberry, graduated with a degree in finance, while Payton and Wilson both earned diplomas in interdisciplinary studies.

Kelly graduated with a master of science in sport management. Kelly earned his undergraduate degree from Grand Valley State.

