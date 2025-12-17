Robinson Tabbed 2025 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson added another accolade to her résumé Wednesday morning, earning 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Robinson is LSU’s first AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection since 2018 (Taylor Bannister) and becomes the 12th Tiger in program history to receive the distinction.

Add it to her Resume:

2025 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g0IkFlRRis — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) December 17, 2025

For the second consecutive season, Robinson ranked in the top 10 nationally in kills per set (4.84, No. 7) and points per set (5.34, No. 10), leading the SEC in both categories. She totaled 503 kills, the second most in a single season during the rally scoring era, while adding 63 blocks (nine solo) and 16 aces to finish with 555 points.

Robinson also paced the Tigers with 2.57 digs per set (267 total) and recorded 12 double-doubles, including nine matches with 20 or more kills. She posted one 30-kill double-double and logged three 30-point matches during the season.

The junior is the 24th Tiger and the 12th in the rally scoring era to reach the 1,000-career-kill milestone. Entering the 2026 season, Robinson ranks No. 12 all-time and No. 4 in the rally scoring era with 1,352 career kills. She is also the program’s all-time leader in points per set (5.09) and kills per set (4.54).