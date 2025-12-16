LSU Women's Tennis Announces Dual Season Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis released its 2026 spring schedule on Tuesday, as announced by head coach Taylor Fogleman.

The Tigers open the spring campaign at home on Jan. 17, hosting Northwestern State, before welcoming San Diego to Baton Rouge on Jan. 19. LSU will then host the program’s first ITA Kickoff Weekend, facing Marshall on Jan. 24, followed by a matchup against UCLA or UCF on Jan. 25.

The Bayou Bengals remain at the LSU Tennis Complex to open the February slate with a double header on Feb. 2, facing Southern at 11 a.m. CT before squaring off with Tulane at 4 p.m. CT. If the Tigers qualify from the ITA Kickoff Weekend, they will then travel to compete in the ITA National Indoor Championship, hosted by Northwestern or Illinois, from Feb. 6–9.

Conference play begins with a three-match road swing as LSU travels to Ole Miss on Feb. 22, South Carolina on Feb. 26, and Georgia on Feb. 28.

The Tigers return home in early March to host Florida on March 5 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by Auburn on March 7 at 12 p.m. CT.

March continues with SEC road contests at Arkansas on March 13, Oklahoma on March 15 at 12 p.m. CT, and Missouri on March 19 at 1 p.m. CT. LSU then returns home to host Vanderbilt on March 21 at 12 p.m. CT, Texas on March 27 at 5 p.m. CT, and Texas A&M on March 29 at 12 p.m. CT.

April opens with back-to-back home matches against Alabama on April 2 at 5 p.m. CT and Mississippi State on April 4 at 12 p.m. CT. The Tigers close the regular season on the road at Kentucky on April 9 and Tennessee on April 11 at 1 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins at the SEC Championships, held April 14–19 in Norman. LSU will then look toward the NCAA postseason, with First and Second Rounds scheduled for May 1–3, the Round of 16 from May 8–10, and the NCAA Final Site hosted in Athens, Georgia, from May 14–17.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.