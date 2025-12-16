Four Tigers Honored to CSC Volleyball Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU placed a program-record four student-athletes on the 2025 CSC Volleyball Academic All-District Team, as announced Tuesday by College Sports Communicators.

Setter Lauren Brooker (mass communication), middle blocker Jessica Jones (mechanical engineering), libero Aly Kirkhoff (management) and middle blocker Angelina Lee (industrial engineering) earned recognition, marking the fourth consecutive season LSU has had multiple players selected to the Academic All-District Team.

Lee became a two-time CSC Academic All-District selection and is the third Tiger in program history to earn multiple academic honors, joining Lauren DeGirolamo and Anna Zwiebel. She started 24 of the 26 matches she appeared in this season and ranked second on the team with 0.83 blocks per set and 78 total blocks, including a team-high 11 solo blocks. Lee also hit .286 with 128 kills.

Brooker directed the LSU offense with 6.27 assists per set (640 total) and added 29 kills, 31 blocks, 11 aces and 142 digs. The California native recorded three double-doubles and posted a career-high 56 assists against Ole Miss on Nov. 12.

Jones was one of two players to appear in all 104 sets this season and led LSU with 1.03 blocks per set, 107 total blocks and a .313 hitting percentage. She recorded nine matches with at least five blocks, highlighted by a season-high nine blocks at Arkansas on Sept. 28. Jones also hit a career-best .688 with 11 kills on 16 errorless swings against No. 19 USC on Sept. 18.

Kirkhoff led the Tigers with 2.19 digs per set (199 total) and recorded 10 matches with double-digit digs, including five in the final six matches of the season. She posted the first double-double of her career with a career-high 11 assists and 15 digs against Auburn on Nov. 14.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.