No. 5 LSU Hosts Morgan State For Annual Field Trip Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5 LSU will host Morgan State at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the Tigers’ annual field trip game where nearly 9,000 schoolchildren from the greater Baton Rouge area are expected to be in attendance.

The contest is scheduled to stream on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans are also encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

Season ticket holders are reminded that the Morgan State game was not part of this year’s season package, but single-game tickets are available. With LSU classes not in session and finals occurring a week ago, parking operations will run similarly to a normal basketball gameday.

LSU, which has won 11 straight games, will be taking on Morgan State for the first time in program history, while welcoming 8,000-plus children to the PMAC for the Tigers’ 12th game of the season.

LSU is returning to the Maravich Center after playing five straight games away from Baton Rouge. The last time LSU played a home game was on Nov. 20 against Alcorn State, which led into games at the 2025 Paradise Jam (vs. Marist & Washington State), at Duke, at New Orleans, and versus Louisiana Tech in the Smoothie King Center.

Going into the Morgan State game, LSU is one of 12 teams that remains undefeated throughout the country. The Tigers are also one of five Southeastern Conference schools with an undefeated women’s basketball squad. LSU senior Amiya Joyner is 16 rebounds away from accumulating 1,000 rebounds in her career that spans three seasons at East Carolina and one season at LSU.

As of Dec. 15, LSU leads the country in seven statistical categories including bench points per game (50.7), field goal percentage (55.6), rebound margin (22.7), offensive rebounds per game (20.5), scoring margin (53.1), scoring offense (109.3), and three-point percentage (42.6).

Last time out, Coach Kim Mulkey was on the other bench from her alma mater for the second time as a head coach, when the fifth-ranked Tigers downed Louisiana Tech, 87-61, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic in New Orleans. With the win, LSU secured its 11th straight victory.

The dynamic duo of senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams shined against Louisiana Tech. In spurts of offensive struggles, Johnson and Williams were able to get the Tigers through them. Johnson collected her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It marked the 11th double-double in the senior’s four-year career at LSU.

Williams, who finished with a team and season high of 19 points, broke through for LSU in several spots in the game. In addition to her scoring output, she tallied five rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Kate Koval (13) and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (10) were the only other LSU players to score in double figures.