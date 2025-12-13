Tigers Down Coach Mulkey's Alma Mater Louisiana Tech, 87-61, In Compete 4 Cause Classic

NEW ORLEANS – For just the second time in her head coaching career, LSU coach Kim Mulkey was on the other bench from her alma mater, where the fifth-ranked Tigers downed the Lady Techsters, 87-61, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the New Orleans Pelicans Smoothie King Center.

With the win, LSU secured its 11th straight victory, improving its overall record to 11-0. Louisiana Tech dropped to 5-4 on the season with the loss.

LSU finally returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 16 as it welcomes Morgan State to Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ annual field trip game. With over 8,000 schoolchildren in attendance, LSU will tip off at 11 a.m. CT with the action being streamed on SEC Network +. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will call the game. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network as Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the action.

It will be the first game at the Maravich Center since LSU defeated Alcorn State on Nov. 20.

The dynamic duo of senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams shined against Louisiana Tech. In spurts of offensive struggles, Johnson and Williams were able to get the Tigers through them. Johnson collected her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It marked the 11th double-double in the senior’s four-year career at LSU.

Williams, who finished with a team and season high of 19 points, broke through for LSU in several spots in the game. In addition to her scoring output, she tallied five rebounds and four assists. As a combination, Johnson and Williams went 12-of-21 from the field, while knocking down 2-of-7 three-pointers and 6-of-8 free throws.

Sophomore Kate Koval (13) and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (10) were the only other LSU players to score in double figures. Koval blocked a season-high four shots from Tech players. Sophomore Jada Richard finished with a career high in assists with eight matching her performance against New Orleans on Dec. 7.

The first quarter of the opening game in the Compete 4 Cause Classic was a back-and-forth affair that saw Louisiana Tech lead 19-17 at the end of it. Johnson got the scoring started with a made jumper. The Tigers would take a quick 6-0 lead before the Lady Techsters knocked down two three-point shots to tie it up.

Tech jumped in front, 9-8, with a made jumper before both teams traded the advantage down the stretch. The Lady Techsters held the lead going into the second quarter.

LSU quickly tied the contest and took the lead coming out of the quarter break. The Tigers worked on expanding their lead to 27-19, which included LSU’s stout defense not allowing a bucket until the 5:34 mark. After breaking the seal in the second quarter for Tech, it cut the deficit to four, but the Tigers were able to keep the Lady Techsters at arms length and went into the halftime break with a nine-point, 39-30, advantage.

Out of the halftime break, Tech started with one free throw to open the scoring. Koval followed up with a layup, putting the Tigers up by double digits. Even with Tech attempting to slice into LSU’s lead, the Tigers possessed the ability to avoid a Lady Techster run in the remainder of the third quarter. LSU, in turn, closed the last 1:45 of the quarter with nine straight points to make the score 61-44.

The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the rest of the contest seeing the advantage balloon to 33 in the back half of the final quarter. LSU finished out the game, winning its 11th straight, 81-67.