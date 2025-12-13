LSU Basketball with Strong Performance to Beat SMU, 89-77, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team found its rhythm here in the Cresecent City as the Tigers defeated SMU, 89-77, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic on Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

With the victory, LSU improved its overall record to 9-1, while SMU fell to 9-2 on the season.

Four LSU players — Pablo Tamba, Max Mackinnon, Marquel Sutton and Dedan Thomas Jr. — combined for 75 points, 26 rebounds, 16 assists and six steals to pace the Tigers to their first Quad 1 win of the 2025-26 season.

Sutton was one of three Tigers to post a double double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, with Mackinnon finding his shot from distance again, hitting 8-of-9 overall, six from distance in scoring 22 points. Thomas, for the second time this season, was in double figures in assists with 12, while also scoring 16 points. Tamba finished with 14 points and 10 boards.

The first half was a tight battle with eight lead changes and five ties as LSU had to adjust its rotation after losing Mike Nwoko early and a little later Robert Miller III with two first half fouls. LSU would pull ahead for good on a Sutton layup and free throw at the 9:50 mark at 27-25 as the Tigers went on a 14-2 run.

SMU rallied back late in the half, but LSU still had the lead, 47-44, at intermission.

Mackinnon opened the second half scoring with a three pointer, Thomas got a layup and then Mackinnon added a two-point field goal to quickly push LSU’s lead to 10 at 54-44 at the 17:40 mark.

SMU made a brief run to cut it to six, but LSU quickly scored seven of its own to push the Tigers lead to 13 and LSU did what it needed to do to wrap up the win. The Tigers would lead by as much as 17 points with 10:42 to go in the game.

LSU shot the basketball well all night long, making 36-of-58 field goals for 62. 1 percent and 7-of-15 from distance for 48.7 percent. The Tigers didn’t get to the line that much but made 10-of-12 for the game.

SMU just missed 50 percent for the game, making 30-of-61 and 7-of-19 from distances. The Mustangs made 10-of-17 free throw attempts.

LSU scored 50 points in the paint, to 38 for SMU and the Tigers led for 34:16 of the game.

The Tigers are back on the court Friday, Dec. 19 as they return home to face Southeastern Louisiana. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

LSU vs SMU

December 13, 2025

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement

“I’m really proud of our players. We pushed them pretty good this week at practice to get some things corrected. We really just wanted to get back to the identity of what makes us a good team. Obviously, Max Mackinnon’s performance shooting the ball was phenomenal, going 6/7 from three, but our identity has been in the paint. We scored 50 points in the paint tonight. That’s who we are. I was really proud of our effort there. I thought a big key to the game was, a week ago we had three five men, Jalen Reed, Mike Nwoko, and Rob Miller. Well, Jalen is obviously out for the season, Mike got two fouls in the first two minutes of the game, and Rob got two fouls in the first six minutes of the game. So, we were playing Marquel Sutton at the five and Pablo Tamba at the four for essentially the whole first half. I just thought they were warriors. Both of them go for a double-double. Pablo had 14 and 10. Marquel had 23 and 12. I thought they were awesome.”

On Pablo Tamba…

“Well, his versatility defensively really helps us. We’re able to switch a lot with him and put him on the other team’s best player. I thought he was terrific. He gets three offensive rebounds. Then, you saw him get out in transition tonight and run the floor. DJ (Dedan Thomas Jr.) found him for a couple of breakaway lay ups. His energy, and I just always believe this, when you get guys like that, it becomes contagious. Guys just play hard every possession. He’s all about the team. He just wants to help his team win. I couldn’t be more proud of his performance here tonight.”