LSU to Host Special Premiere of SEC Storied Film “The Fighting Tiger” Honoring Legendary Coach D-D Breaux

BATON ROUGE, La. – ESPN and SEC Network have announced “The Fighting Tiger,” a powerful new SEC Storied film chronicling the life, impact, and legacy of trailblazing former LSU Gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux. The film will make its national television debut on Friday, February 13 at 9:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, following LSU’s home meet against Auburn.

To celebrate the release, LSU Athletics will host a special early premiere event on Wednesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The screening is free and open to the public, giving fans a first look at the inspiring documentary ahead of its official airing.

Details to come on the premiere event hosted in the PMAC. Visit lsusports.net/premiere for more information.

Created by acclaimed filmmakers Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters, “The Fighting Tiger” dives into Breaux’s extraordinary 43-year journey building LSU Gymnastics from a program with almost no resources into a national powerhouse. Through athlete and coach interviews, historical footage and intimate storytelling, the film captures Breaux’s relentless spirit, Title IX advocacy, and fiery leadership that fueled LSU’s rise on the national stage.

After an injury ended her own Olympic aspirations, Breaux arrived at LSU in 1978 to find a team fighting for survival. Her four decades in Baton Rouge were marked by grit, innovation, and community-building—turning a struggling program into a perennial contender and laying the foundation for LSU’s landmark 2024 NCAA Championship, a title that further solidified her enduring influence.

The documentary also explores Breaux’s role at the forefront of the modern era of women’s sports, including her support of NIL growth and the rise of LSU stars whose impact stretches far beyond competition. Filmmakers Lax and Stern Winters describe Breaux as a “relentless trailblazer” whose passion and purpose shaped generations.

The public premiere on February 4th offers fans, alumni, gymnasts, and the Baton Rouge community an opportunity to honor one of LSU Athletics’ most influential figures inside the arena she helped build.

“The Fighting Tiger” joins the long-running SEC Storied series, known for its rich storytelling and deep connection to the history of the Southeastern Conference.

Event Details – Public Premiere of “The Fighting Tiger”

Date: Wednesday, February 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, doors open at 5:15

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Admission: FREE and open to the public

Television Debut

Date: Friday, February 13

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network