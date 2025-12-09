Soccer Adds Two Talented Transfers To 2026 Roster, Will Join Tigers For Upcoming Spring Slate

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Soccer program is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished transfers to Baton Rouge in junior Emma Alvord and sophomore Linka Ono. The pair are expected to bring experience, versatility, and energy to the squad as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming spring season.

Alvord, a 5-foot-8 wingback from Argyle, Texas, joins the Tigers after spending the 2025 season at Oklahoma State, where she played 1,143 minutes across 17 matches, contributing three goals during her lone year with the Cowgirls.



“I chose LSU because the culture felt like family and the environment is somewhere I know I will be supported, pushed, and believed in,” said Alvord.



Prior to her time at OSU, Alvord began her collegiate career at SMU, appearing in 34 matches and making 17 starts. She recorded three goals and three assists during her two seasons with the Mustangs and earned a spot on the AAC All-Rookie Team in 2023.

Before college, Alvord starred for FC Dallas ECNL, earning second-team all-conference honors in 2022 and helping her squad to a third-place finish at the ECNL National Finals. A standout multi-sport athlete, she also set the school record in the 400m dash at Denton Guyer High School.



Ono, a 5-foot-5 midfielder from Tokyo, Japan, arrives in Baton Rouge after a decorated career at Arizona Western College, where she established herself as one of the most accomplished players in Matadors program history. During her collegiate career thus far, Ono earned NJCAA DI Women’s All-American honors in back-to-back seasons, ACCAC Region 1 Player of the Year honors in 2025 and an All-West Region selection.



A dynamic and consistent presence in midfield, Ono helped lead Arizona Western to back-to-back NJCAA National Championship game appearances, showcasing elite technical ability, on-field vision, and leadership throughout her two-year junior college career.

“It has been my dream to play at LSU,” added Ono. “It felt like family from the first moment I visited.”

Alvord and Ono will join the Tigers in January as LSU continues to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2025 Spring slate.

