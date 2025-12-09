Robinson Becomes a Three-Time AVCA All-Region Selection

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson was named to the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Central All-Region Team Tuesday morning, marking the third AVCA All-Region honor of her career.

Robinson becomes just the third Tiger in program history to earn three or more AVCA All-Region selections, joining Taylor Bannister (2017-21) and Daniela Reis (1989-92). Her latest nod comes after another record-setting season for the standout junior.

Robinson led the SEC and ranked No. 7 nationally with 4.84 kills per set, while also ranking No. 10 in the country with 5.34 points per set — the second straight season she has finished inside the top 10 in both categories. She totaled 503 kills, 63 blocks (nine solo), and 16 aces, finishing with 555 points, the fifth-highest single-season total in LSU’s rally scoring era. She also paced the Tigers with 2.57 digs per set (267 total).

The Columbia, S.C. native became the 24th LSU player and 12th of the rally scoring era to reach the 1,000-kill milestone, concluding the season ranked No. 12 all-time and No. 4 in the rally scoring era with 1,352 career kills. She currently sits as the program’s all-time leader in both points (5.09) and kills per set (4.54).

In 2025, Robinson recorded 12 double-doubles, including nine with 20 or more kills. Her standout performance came with a career-high 34 kills, 12 digs, and seven blocks in a five-set win over No. 23 Florida on Oct. 5, marking LSU’s first Top 25 victory since 2022. She also logged three 30-point matches, matched a career best with four aces at Alabama (Oct. 10), and set a new career high in digs (18 vs. San Diego State on Sept. 5).

With Robinson’s selection, LSU has now had at least one AVCA All-Region honoree in nine consecutive seasons.