Women's Basketball Wins 10th-Straight with 126-62 Victory Over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball traveled to New Orleans for the second time out of three appearances and collected a 126-62 victory against the University of New Orleans inside the Lakefront Arena on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, LSU secured its 10th consecutive victory since the start of the season, moving its overall record to 10-0. With the loss, UNO dropped to 0-8 on the season.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 13 when it comes back to New Orleans for the final time to take on Louisiana Tech in the Compete 4 Cause Classic held at the Smoothie King Center. The Tigers will battle with Coach Kim Mulkey’s alma mater at 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Fans are also encouraged to listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

The Compete 4 Cause Classic will also play host to the LSU men’s basketball team in a doubleheader format, as it takes on SMU at 7:30 p.m. CT in the SKC. Fans can watch the men’s team on SEC Network.

Sophomore Kate Koval led the LSU scoring attack against the Privateers, accounting for a career high 22 points and two rebounds. Koval went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and converted on four of her five free throw attempts.

Alongside Koval’s best scoring output of her career, freshman Grace Knox earned the first double-double of her career. In the Tigers’ season-high output of 126 points, Knox put together a 12-point, 12 rebound performance. Knox has scored in double digits in nine of 10 victories thus far and in five straight contests since LSU’s win over Alcorn State.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley posted 18 points to go with eight assists. Other Tigers that scored in double figures were freshman ZaKiyah Johnson (17), senior Amiya Joyner (14), sophomore Jada Richard (12), and Knox (12).

At the first media timeout of the first quarter, LSU jumped out a 13-5 lead. Out of the timeout, the Tigers continued to build on their lead, as LSU outscored the Privateers 15-7 down the stretch of the first period. The Tiger offense spread the ball around with 10 players scoring as Koval had six points in the quarter. LSU led 28-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal, extending its advantage to 49-15 with a 21-3 run to start the second quarter. The Privateers would begin knocking down shots late in the first half as both teams started to trade buckets. LSU maintained its distance throughout and led UNO, 63-29, at the end of the first half. Johnson was the leading scorer with seven points in the quarter, while grabbing four boards and collecting two assists.

In the third quarter, LSU worked on lengthening its lead against UNO by outscoring the Privateers 36-15. Knox got the scoring started with a made jumper and closed it with a Joyner made layup. Joyner carried the weight in the Tigers’ third quarter tallying eight points, two rebounds and an assist.

The fourth quarter saw LSU and UNO have separate scoring runs throughout the final 10 minutes. However, the Tigers were able to finish and conquer their 10th straight opponent, 126-62.