LSU Football to Face Houston in 2025 Texas Bowl

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight year, LSU is headed to the Kinder’s Texas Bowl in Houston, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday.

The Tigers (7-5) will face No. 21-ranked Houston (9-3) from the Big 12. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 27 with kickoff on ESPN set for 8:15 p.m. CT. The game will be played at NRG Stadium.

LSU will be coached by Frank Wilson in the game. Wilson has led LSU to a 2-2 mark with wins over Arkansas and Western Kentucky since taking over as interim head coach in late October.

The Texas Bowl matchup against Houston will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2000 season when the Tigers posted a 28-13 win over the Cougars in Tiger Stadium. LSU is 2-1 all-time against Houston. LSU opened 1996 with a 35-34 comeback win over the Cougars in Tiger Stadium. Houston’s win over LSU came in 1999 with a 20-7 victory in Baton Rouge.

LSU will be making its fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl and the Tigers have a 2-1 record in the game. Last year, LSU beat Baylor, 44-31. LSU topped Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech, 56-27, in its first appearance in the game in 2015. Kansas State handed the Tigers a 42-20 loss to cap the 2021 season.

LSU brings a three-game bowl winning streak into the Houston contest as the Tigers beat Purdue, 63-7, in the 2023 Citrus Bowl, followed by a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Tigers feature one of the nation’s top defenses as LSU ranks No. 15 in the FBS in scoring defense (18.3), No. 25 in total defense (319.7) and No. 27 in rush defense (117.2).

The Tigers lead the SEC and rank No. 14 in pass efficiency defense with a league-best 17 interceptions. The LSU defense is the only unit in the SEC to have more interceptions (17) than touchdown passes allowed (10) this year.

LSU vs. Houston

LSU leads 2-1

Date Results (Location)

Sept. 7, 1996 LSU 35, Houston 34 (Tiger Stadium)

Nov. 13, 1999 Houston 20, LSU 7 (Tiger Stadium)

Sept. 9, 2000 LSU 28, Houston 13 (Tiger Stadium)