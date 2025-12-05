LSU Football Season-Ticket Costs to Remain Unchanged in 2026

BATON ROUGE – LSU football season ticket costs will remain the same in 2026, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the LSU Athletics Department announced on Friday.

“LSU has the best fans in the nation who are passionate, loyal and loud. Because of that support, the LSU Board of Supervisors and LSU Athletics have decided that we will not raise the price of the football season ticket cost for next year.

“It will be an exciting season with a phenomenal home schedule full of marquee matchups in Tiger Stadium and Coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines. Happy Holidays and Geaux Tigers!”

LSU’s home schedule will be one of the best in program history as the Tigers open the season with Clemson followed by SEC games in Tiger Stadium against Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

LSU’s 2026 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.