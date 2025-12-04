Tigers Exhibit Clutch Gene in 93-77 Win Over Duke in ACC/SEC Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. – Despite the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team’s slowest offensive start up to this point, the Tigers responded emphatically in a 93-77 win over Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

With its victory, LSU extended its winning streak to nine to start the season, moving its overall record to 9-0. With the loss, Duke dropped to 3-6 on the season. The Tigers have eclipsed 90 points in all nine games this season, even with LSU’s 100-point streak being snapped. LSU had eight 100-point outputs in a row, which was an NCAA record previously set by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech squad (6).

LSU returns to action on Sunday when it heads to New Orleans for the second time this season to face off against the New Orleans Privateers. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Fans are also encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action from the Lakefront Arena.

Six Tigers scored in the double digits against Duke. Senior Flau’jae Johnson led the scoring attack with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Johnson, other LSU players that scored double digits included junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (16), senior Amiya Joyner (14), junior Mikaylah Williams (14), sophomore Kate Koval (13), and freshman Grace Knox (12).

Duke began the opening quarter with an 11-1 run before Coach Kim Mulkey called the Tigers’ first timeout. LSU battled back in the middle portion bringing the Tigers within one by the 1:24 mark. The Blue Devils closed the first quarter with a 24-20 lead after coming back from a 14-1 deficit early on.

In the second quarter, LSU quickly tied the ballgame and took the lead with a 6-0 run. The two teams began to trade buckets and kept it at a one possession game until LSU took a 42-38 lead with 3:11 remaining in the first half. The Tigers were able to keep their distance on the scoreboard throughout the rest of the second period.

LSU had an eight-point lead heading into halftime with the 51-43 advantage.

Williams started to heat up for the Tigers in the third quarter as the Tigers maintained the 66-58 lead through the media timeout. Williams in the quarter nailed several clutch shots to keep LSU’s lead intact including the final shot – a three-pointer making the score 71-61 headed into the fourth.

Williams had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two made three-pointers in the quarter.

Johnson got the scoring started in the fourth quarter with a three that extended the Tiger lead to 13. LSU would work on lengthening the lead despite Duke’s efforts to close the gap. The Blue Devils cut the deficit to nine early on, but the Tigers responded by not letting up offensively by going on a 16-5 run to close out the 93-77 victory.