Football's Perkins Named to SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for his work off the field in the Baton Rouge area.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 22-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Perkins, a fourth-year junior from New Orleans, has been active in the community since his arrival at LSU in 2022. Perkins, who graduated from LSU in August with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, has excelled both on and off the field during his time with the Tigers.

His community involvement includes: Shop with a Player each Christmas; volunteered every August at the Baton Rouge Food Bank; Served as a mentor at the Baton Rouge Boys and Girls Club After School Program; Participated in Read Across America; Took part in the St. Jude’s Sports Combine; Participated in Empower 225 – an organization that empowers youth in the Baton Rouge area who are at-risk of homelessness.

Perkins is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in college football by the National Football Foundation.

On the field, Perkins has earned All-SEC honors twice and been named SEC Player of the Week three times. In 43 games with the Tigers, he’s tallied 220 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He ranks No. 7 in LSU history in tackles for loss in a career and he sits just outside the Top 10 for sacks.