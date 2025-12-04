Alessio Vasquez to Represent Germany at Master’U BNP Paribas Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior Tiger, Alessio Vasquez, is set to compete in the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship to represent his home country of Germany.

This marks the 18th year of this competition which brings in numerous top collegiate athletes for a tournament of nations that will feature eight countries and 34 current and former NCAA student-athletes.

Competition will be played from December 5-7 and the eight nations competing in the 2025 Master’U BNP Paribas Championships will once again be Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Switzerland and the United States.

This year, all eight competing countries will have players with NCAA ties competing with the United States leading all countries with all six players being active student-athletes at NCAA institutions.

There will be two women’s singles matches, two men’s singles matches, one women’s doubles match, one men’s doubles match, and one mixed doubles match. The country that wins four of these seven matches is declared the victor and advances in the tournament.

Vasquez entered fall competition after a successful sophomore season. The Tiger secured 15 singles wins and 15 doubles wins and made several appearances at the No. 1 singles court. He notably took down 2024 NCAA Champion, No. 14 Filip Planinsek in a 6-4, 6-1 match at the No. 1 court to assist in the win over No. 33 Alabama.

