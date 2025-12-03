Men's Basketball Secures 78-69 Win Over Boston College in OT Thriller

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts – LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored the final four points of regulation to force overtime and the first four points of the extra period to help push LSU to a 78-69 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge at the Conte Forum.

Thomas’s bucket and two free throws in overtime gave LSU a 65-61 advantage, and then he assisted on a Mike Nwoko bucket to complete a 10-0 run to give LSU a 67-61 advantage.

The Tigers were 3-of-3 from the field, 1-of-1 from three-point range and 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the overtime period. Boston College on the other hand was 0-of-8 from the field, 0-of-5 from distance and scored all eight of their points at the free throw line. The Tigers tallied 17 points in the five-minute extra period.

It is the largest margin of an LSU overtime victory since Dec. 26, 2010, when LSU defeated McNeese, 78-66.

LSU is now 8-0 on the season, the most wins to open the season since the 2021-22 season.

The comeback had to come after Boston College (4-5) was able to turn the game after LSU built a 37-26 halftime advantage. LSU led by as many as 14-point in the first half and held the lead thanks to making its last eight field goal attempts prior to the break.

In the second half, LSU had two long streaks when they struggled from the field, especially from deep. That allowed Boston College to tie the game at 45-45 and 51-51 before Jayden Hayden, following an LSU turnover, made a lane hook shot to give BC a 53-51 lead with 6:23 to go in the game. It was the Eagles’ first lead of the game. Luka Toews hit a long three-pointer after LSU failed to score to give BC a 56-51 lead as the clock ticked under five minutes.

LSU would eventually close the margin to one at 56-55 on two Max Mackinnon free throws and a Robert Miller III jumper with 3:26 to play. But Boston College kept answering and led 60-57 with 2:25 to play. LSU missed a couple of chances and LSU sent Hastings to the line with 1:09 to play. He made one free throw to make it 61-57 to set up the Thomas heroics in the last minute. The junior point guard hit a floating jumper to make it 61-59 with 52 seconds left. BC turned the ball over with 28 seconds left and Thomas drove the layup to tie the game with 21 seconds to go in regulation.

BC came down, eventually called time out with five seconds to play just before the Eagles missed an errant shot. When play resumed, Toews took the attempt to win the game but Pablo Tamba got his hands on the shot to force overtime.

Thomas finished with 23 points and seven assists, while Marquel Sutton had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Nwoko kept his double figure streak alive at eight straight games with 12. Mackinnon also added 12 points.

The Eagles were led by Toews with 14 points with Donald Hand Jr., had 12 as did Boden Kapke and Caleb Stegner posted 11.

LSU would shoot 40.3 percent (29-of-72), making just three shots from distance. The Tigers were 17-of-20 from the free throw line.

BC shot 37.1 percent (23-of-62) with nine treys and 14-of-21 from the line.

LSU outrebounded Boston College, 46-41, and finished with a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint

The Tigers next play Sunday in Fort Worth at Dickie’s Arena against Texas Tech at 2 p.m.

LSU vs Boston College Men’s Basketball

December 3, 2025

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach- Matt McMahon

On winning despite road troubles…

“We just went on the road and, in the second half of the game, shot 9/34 from the floor. That is 26%. 1 of 11 from the three which is 9% and won the game. Amazing. I thought our guys showed incredible toughness and fight. Down 5 there late, down 4 with a minute to go. DJ made two big time plays. On the defensive end we had three straight stops in the last minute to get to overtime. Just can’t say enough about the way we came out and executed on both ends of the court in the extra five-minute period.”

On responding to Boston College’s momentum…

“I thought Marquel, 18 points and 13 boards, five of them (rebounds) on the offensive end. I thought he was fantastic defensively, as well. Nwoko had a little bit of foul trouble tonight, still scored it well in the post. I have to go back and watch some film. I thought we got some good looks in the second half. We just didn’t make them. They hit some great shots. Credit to Boston College. I thought they played really well in the second half. I just can’t say enough about our players’ poise and composure. All the momentum going BC’s way with a minute to go, we found a way to get it to the extra frame. Really a dominant performance there in the overtime period.”