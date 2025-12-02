Galligan, Hermannsdottir Earn 2025 NCAA All-Region Honors 

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU standouts Ava Galligan and Ida Hermannsdottir have been honored by the United Soccer Coaches with selections to the 2025 All-Southeast Region Teams, highlighting two of the SEC’s most dangerous attacking players and the driving force behind LSU’s high-powered offense this season. Galligan earned a spot on the Second Team, while Hermannsdottir was named to the Fourth Team.

It was the first All-Region honor of their career for Galligan and Hermannsdottir. The recognition comes after the duo teamed up to produce one of the most prolific attacking seasons in program history, combining for 21 goals, 11 assists, and 53 points as LSU surged to a 15-6-4 record, a top-25 national ranking, and a run to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Junior forward Ava Galligan delivered the most productive season of her LSU career, leading the Tigers with 11 goals, with six of those being game-winning goals, and adding four assists. Her 26-point campaign marked her as one of the SEC’s elite difference-makers. She now sits at 20 goals in her career at LSU.

Galligan led the conference in clutch moments, scoring or assisting in 10 different wins—including multi-goal performances at FGCU and against Florida, where she tied her career high with five points. Her team-high 59 shots and 27 shots on goal helped LSU average 2.08 goals per match, one of the top offensive marks in the region. The Ashburn, Virginia native scored in each of LSU’s opening-round SEC Tournament victories and added another goal in LSU’s NCAA Second Round win over Iowa.

Senior midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir wrapped up her LSU career with All-Region honors after her best season on the pitch yet. The Iceland international registered 10 goals, just one behind Galligan, and led the team with seven assists and 27 points. She finished her career with 29 goals, the fifth most in program history.

One of the most consistent attacking midfielders in the South, Hermannsdottir logged 1,838 minutes this season, being one of only four Tigers to start in all 25 matches for LSU. She recorded three multi-goal games—including a five-point outing against UC Davis—and added critical goals in conference play against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. Hermannsdottir’s .625 shots-on-goal percentage was the highest among LSU players with 20+ attempts, and she converted five penalty kicks, the most in the SEC.

Hermannsdottir went 5-7 on penalty attempts on the year, setting the single season record, and moving her career total to nine for 11 from the spot, the second most made penalties by any player in LSU Soccer history.

Behind Galligan and Hermannsdottir, LSU produced a total of 52 goals this year, the program’s most in over a decade, while outshooting opponents 338–289 and posting 41 assists, the second-highest total in the SEC.

Their contributions were pivotal in LSU’s postseason surge, helping the Tigers earn their first NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in program history. Together, they cemented themselves as one of the nation’s top attacking duos and played an essential role in elevating LSU Soccer on the national stage.

Fans can follow along with all LSU Soccer updates on Instagram, X, and Facebook at @LSUsoccer.