Watch: Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference

Football Tickets
Reserve your tickets for the upcoming season now. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.
LSU introduced Lane Kiffin as the Tigers' football head coach on Dec. 1, 2025, in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Coach Kiffin was joined by LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and Athletics Director Verge Ausberry.
LSU introduced Lane Kiffin as the Tigers' football head coach on Dec. 1, 2025, in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Coach Kiffin was joined by LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and Athletics Director Verge Ausberry.
Reserve your tickets for the upcoming season now. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.