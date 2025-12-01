Baton Rouge Called, and Lane Kiffin Picked Up

Lane Kiffin had a decision to make.

An unprecedented decision and a remarkably tough one – a by-product of everything he’s accomplished as one of college football’s most coveted coaches.

Coaches, though, are decision makers. They call plays. They evaluate talent. They are used to making tough decisions, but this was the toughest of all.

So Kiffin leaned on his mentors, confided in his family, and prayed by himself. Then, he got on a plane, flew to his new home, got into a car and rode to Tiger Stadium. It was there where Kiffin was able to do something he hadn’t done in almost a week: exhale. Why? In a week all about decisions, he knew he made the right one.

“When I got off that plane and I saw the board there and I saw the leadership – I felt the power of this place,” Kiffin said. “Then you go by Tiger Stadium and it’s lit up. You’re like, I absolutely made the right decision.”

Landed In The Boot pic.twitter.com/A1ts8jNOZf — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2025

So what got him here? It was a gumbo – from NIL resources, to an Athletics Director that gave him time and space, to Death Valley on a Saturday night and a massive brand that elevates the entire program. He called Nick Saban. He talked to Pete Carroll. Everyone he talked to (outside of the state of Mississippi) told him the same thing: take the shot. So he did.

“Someone very close reminded me this week: LSU is the best job in football,” Kiffin said. “When you take the history, tradition, passion and the great players in the state of Louisiana, no one can argue that when you’re in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, there’s nothing like it.”

Kiffin is no stranger to LSU. He’s roamed that sideline more times than he can remember. But never as a friend, always as a foe.

Now – as the 37th head coach of the Fighting Tigers – he gets to walk those sidelines again, not just as a friend, but as a part of the Tiger family.

“I’ve coached a lot of places, in a lot of road games, NFL and college,” Kiffin said. “There is nothing like the feeling of being on the other sideline and the intensity that you feel – it’s like a weight. I felt that. I always thought to myself: what if we had that advantage on our side? If we combine what we do, the way we coach players, the systems that we run and now we have that intensity on our side for the opponent to deal with? That’s how it came all together to say this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Kiffin’s superpower has been his ability to adapt when many have not, and that’s made him one of college football’s elite. He finds the best players no matter where they come from, makes decisions no matter how tough they are, and embraces change no matter how many try to resist it.

What Kiffin accomplished in Oxford was unprecedented. A 55-19 record (.743), going 32-6 over his last three years (.842), he totaled three 10-win seasons, two 11-win seasons with four straight top-six transfer classes. His teams also led the SEC in total offense four out of his six years. Think of what he can do in Baton Rouge.

“College football has changed a lot over the years,” Kiffin said. “The thing that we (him and his staff) do very well is we don’t just think outside the box, we create a new box. Embracing the portal and figuring out a way to put the best collection of players together.”

Our Head Coach. The Lane Kiffin era is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/OwcgohwcSi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2025

On Monday afternoon, inside the South Stadium Club in Tiger Stadium, Kiffin showed the perfect blend of humor and humility. Cracking jokes while being serious. Colorful sidebars combined with touching anecdotes. He’s authentic – just like the people of Louisiana. He’ll fit right in.

So while this decision has been made, more will surely come soon. From staff hires, to the early signing period, to Yoga classes or what visors he’ll choose to wear, decisions are part of being a coach. It’s just some are tougher than others.

But now, wearing an LSU pin and a smile on his face, at least he knows he made the right one. Let the fun begin.

“I can sum it up by saying this: this place is different,” Kiffin said. “Having watched this place for a long time, having been on the other sidelines in this stadium, this place is different. And that’s why we’re here.”