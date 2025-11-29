Football Falls to Oklahoma in Regular Season Finale, 17-13

NORMAN – LSU’s defense forced three turnovers and held No. 8 Oklahoma to just 17 points on Saturday afternoon, but the Tigers could not make enough plays offensively to secure the upset, falling to the Sooners 17-13 inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

With the loss, LSU falls to 7-5 overall. The Tigers will now await their bowl destination.

Game Recap

Oklahoma won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.

LSU went three-and-out on their opening possession.

On 3rd-and-6 from from the Oklahoma 46, quarterback John Mateer’s pass was deflected by edge rusher Patrick Payton and intercepted by linebacker Harold Perkins, returned 44 yards down to the OU 4-yard line.

However, on 1st-and-4 from the 4, Michael Van Buren’s pass was intercepted by Peyton Bowden in the end zone for a touchback. OU took over with 11:50 to play in the first quarter.

After a methodical 11-play drive spanning 53 yards by Mateer and the Sooner offense, LSU’s defense stopped OU short on third-and-5 from the 21, forcing a field goal attempt. Tate Sandell’s 38-yard field goal attempt was good, giving Oklahoma the 3-0 advantage with 4:31 to play in the first quarter.

The LSU defense continued to come up big. On 4th-and-1 from the 49, OU running back Xavier Robinson was stopped short of the line to gain by Bernard Gooden and Patrick Payton for a turnover on downs. LSU took over at the 49 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

Van Buren and the offense were able to find some momentum after the turnover thanks to a 17-yard pass to Xavion Thomas and a 17-yard pass to Jelani Watkins, which moved the ball down to the 13-yard line. However on 3rd-and-goal, running back Harlem Berry rushed for just six yards, short of the end zone, forcing a Damian Ramos field goal attempt.

Ramos’ 25-yard attempt was GOOD, making it 3-3 with 13:35 to play in the second quarter.

Both teams went into the locker room for halftime, tied, at 3-3. LSU had just 66 yards of total offense to Oklahoma’s 155.

On 1st-and-10 with Oklahoma driving inside the 40 on their opening possession of the second half, Mateer’s pass was intercepted by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy and returned 42 yards to the OU 33 with 13:24 to play in the third quarter.

MVB would get the Tigers in business with a 23-yard QB keeper down to the OU 1. Then, on the very next play, Van Buren found Zavion Thomas for a 1-yard TD pass to give LSU a 10-3 lead with 11:21 to play in the third quarter.

With the Sooners driving deep into Tiger territory again, Mateer would throw another interception to LSU freshman DJ Pickett at the 7-yard line with 7:49 to play in the third quarter. However, LSU would go three-and-out quickly on the next possession.

It marked the first game with at least three interceptions away from Tiger Stadium since 10/21/2017 at Ole Miss (also 3).

On 3rd-and-27, with LSU outside of field goal range, MVB scrambled in the pocket and found Zavion Thomas for a 18-yard completion, moving the ball down to the OU 26, to give Ramos a more manageable attempt. Ramos’ 43-yard attempt was GOOD, giving LSU the lead back, 13-10, with 7:56 to play in the contest.

Oklahoma took the lead back as Mateer found a wide open Isaiah Sategna III for a 58-yard touchdown reception with 4:16 to play in the game. OU led 17-13.

With LSU at the Sooner 29 and needing a touchdown, Van Buren’s pass intended for Bauer Sharp was batted down and incomplete on 4th-and-2 with 1:16 remaining. OU took over and went into victory formation.