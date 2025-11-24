Zach Bryan to Kick Off ‘Death Valley Live’ Stadium Series
BATON ROUGE – Multi-platinum artist and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will kick off LSU Athletics’ Death Valley Live Stadium Series on March 28, 2026, inside legendary Tiger Stadium.
Opening acts for the March 28 show include Caamp – an American folk band – and J.R. Carroll.
Artist presale begins Wednesday, December 3 at www.zachbryanpresale.com. Public on sale starts December 5 with tickets available at www.zachbryan.com.
Bryan is set to embark on his biggest international tour yet: With Heaven On Tour, a US and European run of dates kicking off March 7, 2026. The tour spans over 40 dates across North America and Europe, including stops in London, Berlin, Oslo, Cork, San Diego, Arlington, and Foxborough, Mass., before wrapping up October 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Bryan is coming off a massive fall run with sold out shows at major college football stadiums in the United States. He recently confirmed the release of his upcoming album With Heaven on Top, for January 9, 2026.
Last week, LSU Athletics, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and Visit Baton Rouge, announced Death Valley Live, a new initiative set to bring world-class entertainment and special events to one of the most iconic venues in America, Tiger Stadium. Fans are encouraged to visit LSUsports.net/DeathValleyLive for additional event information.
