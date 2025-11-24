Soccer Falls in NCAA Sweet Sixteen to Vanderbilt, 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU Soccer team (15-6-4) had its 2025 season come to a close in the Sweet Sixteen on Monday afternoon after falling to the No. 1-seed Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3-2) by a score of 1-0 at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.

The lone goal of the match came in the 65th minute as Melania Fullerton converted from six yards out on a half-volley shot.

The defeat brings an end to one of the best seasons in program history, with the Tigers reaching the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and won 15 matches on the season, which sits tied for the most in program history alongside 2000 and 2009.

The Commodores controlled the pace of the match in the opening 30 minutes. Vanderbilt tested LSU’s Audur Scheving with shots on goals in the 10th, 29th, and 30th minutes that were saved by the Icelandic goalkeeper.

The final 15 minutes of the half saw the Tigers open up offensively, defender Sydney Cheesman had her shot on target in the 38th minute saved by Sara Wojdelko, the first save of the day for the Commodore keeper. Scheving picked up two more saves in the final 15 minutes (35’ and 44’) as the first half ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

The second half opened with LSU on the attacking front and pressuring Vanderbilt’s defense. Midfielder Gabbi Ceballos had her powerful shot in the 51st minute saved by Wojdelko, followed by a three shot sequence in the 60th minute that saw dangerous looks inside the Vanderbilt box all blocked by great defensive efforts from Commodore defenders.

The breakthrough came in the 65th minute from Fullerton. A Vanderbilt cross into the box was headed at the back post to the center of the box. Fullerton found herself in the right place at the right time as she pounced on the loose ball with a half-volley effort that ripped into the back of the net and made it 1-0 in the match.

LSU responded with strong attacking intent in the final 25 minutes of the match. Ceballos forced a save in the 70th minute before the referee blew the whistle and pointed to the penalty spot in the 73rd minute following a foul in the box on forward Morgan Witz. Midfielder Ida Hermansdottir stepped up to the penalty spot for the Tigers, but her shot to the bottom-left corner was parried away by an outstretched Wojdelko to keep the home team ahead in the match.

The Tigers were relentless in the final 15 minutes of the match, but were not able to find an equalizer. The final whistle blew with a 1-0 scoreline, bringing an end to a terrific season of play for LSU.

Vanderbilt outshot LSU by a margin of 18-11, with the Commodores having seven shots on frame compared to the Tigers’ four. Scheving finished the day with six saves while Wojdelko had four, including the crucial penalty save in the 72nd minute.

The Tigers finished the season at 15-6-4 in what was head coach Sian Hudson’s strongest year at the helm yet. The team averaged just over two goals a game with 52 goals scored in 25 matches and outscored their opponents by a margin of 52-25. Along the way, the team made the SEC Tournament Championship for only the third time in program history and strung together a 13 match unbeaten streak that began in mid-September and lasted until today’s match.

