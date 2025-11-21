For the final time at home in 2025, LSU (6-4) returns to Death Valley on Saturday for a battle with Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky (8-2) on Senior Night.

Kickoff is set for 6:55 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call, which begins at 4:45 p.m. CT.

Before the game, LSU will honor its 28-member senior class with a ceremony prior to kickoff. Of the 28 seniors, three have been with the Tigers for five years – QB Garrett Nussmeier, DT Jacobian Guillory, and WR Chris Hilton, while 14 joined the program through the transfer portal. Sixteen members of LSU’s senior class have earned their college degree.

It will always be Forever LSU pic.twitter.com/OL5tcCRYC5 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2025

“I think our team is anxious and eager for one more time for those guys who have spent five years, four years or recently got here, in this senior night where we celebrate them,” said head coach Frank Wilson. ”You earn a right to go into that stadium and run out of that tunnel. I think it’s starting to resonate. You are seeing guys stay after practice and look around and gaze. To go into Tiger Stadium will be a big deal for them. I’d imagine during the game and postgame, they will take it in.”

Last week, LSU got back into the win column with a 23-22 victory over Arkansas to capture the Golden Boot behind quarterback Michael Van Buren, who went 21-for-31 with 221 yards passing and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Caden Durham rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries with a score, while freshman Harlem Berry tallied 54 yards on 11 carries. Tight end Bauer Sharp caught the lone touchdown pass of the day.

Defensively, Mansoor Delane posted another monster game with four tackles, two PBUs and an interception, adding to his campaign as the premier cornerback in college football. Defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory led a goal-line stand to go along with three tackles, while safety AJ Haucly led the unit with eight.

“We displayed resilience, toughness – all the things that make us Tigers,” Wilson said. “We had what it took today. I’m so proud of our football team and how they represented themselves and our University in a never-say-die spirit. They just kept on fighting and kept on punching.”

When looking at the all-time series between the Tigers and the Hilltoppers, LSU is 2-0 against Western Kentucky with both wins coming in Tiger Stadium. LSU beat the Hilltoppers, 42-9, on Nov. 12, 2011 and then followed that with a 48-20 victory on Oct. 24, 2015. Both of those games were Homecoming contests for the Tigers.

Hilltoppers vs. Tigers

Saturday Night in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/AgVaIy0Oo3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2025

The Hilltoppers are led by quarterback Rodney Tisdale, who has accounted for 1,059 yards passing and nine touchdowns this season. Tisdale took over QB duties from Maverick McIvor since mid-October.

Marvis Parrish has 427 yards on 80 carries this season, while La’Vell Wright has recorded 327 yards on 61 carries with eight touchdown rushes. At receiver, Matthew Henry leads the team with 703 yards on 42 catches with six scores, while K.D. Hutchinson has 542 yards on 48 catches with three touchdowns.

Fans are also encouraged to stay up-to-date on the latest traffic updates when heading to campus, which you can find linked here.