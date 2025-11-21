By the time Jimari Butler takes the field for LSU, his mind is calm, focused and grounded in winning the next rep.

It’s a mindset he’s carried from high school fields in Mobile, Ala., to Big Ten Saturdays at Nebraska, and now under the bright lights of the SEC. But for Butler, football is about more than sacks and stats. It’s about faith, family and the relentless pursuit of growth.

Butler, a former Nebraska starter, took on a new challenge when he transferred to LSU. He’s not always in the starting lineup, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the Tigers’ most impactful defensive pieces.

At Nebraska, Butler appeared in 36 games with 16 starts. He came to LSU with 65 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in five years with the Cornhuskers. He was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2023, while being awarded the No.1 jersey in a vote of his teammates, which is significant recognition at Nebraska.

“It’s kind of different coming from Nebraska, because I was the starter,” Butler said. “But I love my role here. I come in when it’s the heat of the game. I thrive in those moments.”

Playing under LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has helped him elevate his game.

“Coach Baker is different,” Butler explained. “He wants you to do your job first, then make plays after. It’s fun playing in this defense.”

That love for competition shows every Saturday. Butler takes pride in doing the little things that change games.

“I try to do stuff that affects the game even if it doesn’t go on the stat sheet,” he said. “Film tells it all. You might not see it on paper, but the coaches know.”

So far this season, Butler has had one start, 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, including season high of four tackles against Alabama.

When Butler entered the transfer portal, the decision wasn’t necessarily about football; it was about being closer to his family. After years far from home, the Alabama native wanted to be closer to those who mattered most.

“I entered the portal because I wanted to be closer to home,” he said. “My mom is my ‘why.’ Everything I do is for her. Growing up, it was rough, but she never gave up. I just try to follow her example, and that’s why I wanted to be closer to her.”

For Butler, coming to LSU meant more than a new team; it meant finally sharing his success with the person who had sacrificed the most for him.

“Whenever I get down on myself, I think about my mom,” he said. “She’s never folded, no matter how rough it got. She always found a way to make things happen. That keeps me going.”

When it came time to find a new home, LSU felt right the moment he stepped on campus.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “Just look at the products that LSU puts out, NFLSU. The program speaks for itself. When I came here, it felt like home.”

That sense of belonging has helped Butler embrace his journey in Baton Rouge. Growing up in Mobile, many kids went to work at the local shipyard. For a while, he thought he might do the same.

“There was a point in high school where I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Butler recalled, “because I only played one year of football in high school, but when I started going to Bible study with my mom, and seeing people’s faith, I saw how they believed even when they couldn’t see it, and that changed my view on life. I told myself, I’m going all in with this. I’ll give football everything I have and leave it in God’s hands.”

It wasn’t long after that when scholarship offers started coming in.

“Once they started calling, that just made me dive deeper into my faith,” he said. “Now, I pray before every game. My faith and football go hand in hand.”

Butler, after he started going to Bible study, got big-time offers from universities like Tennessee, Nebraska, Maryland, TCU and Ole Miss, among others.

Off the field, Butler keeps things simple. He loves paintball, music and spending time with family.

“I used to go paintballing all the time when I was at Nebraska,” he said. “Haven’t had time lately, but that was my thing.”

As for music, there’s no debate. “YoungBoy, no question,” he laughed. “That’s my number one. After him, I’d go NoCap, Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Durk. That’s my top four.”

He’s also a big movie guy. Real Steel, the 2011 robot boxing film about resilience, is his favorite.

When it’s all said and done, Butler doesn’t want to be remembered for stats or accolades. He wants LSU fans to remember his effort.

“I want them to say I was a hard worker,” he said. “That I never held my head down, no matter what. Whether I was starting or not, I showed up and worked every day.”

That resilience defines Jimari Butler. His journey from Mobile to Lincoln to Baton Rouge isn’t about chasing fame; it’s about faith, family and fire. And with every rep he wins, that story keeps unfolding.