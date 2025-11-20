SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU is set to participate in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament as the No. 11 seed and will face the 14th-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the first round at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 21, at Enmarket Arena.

The first-round match between LSU (13-13) and Ole Miss (12-14) will be the final match of the day. The match will air on SEC Network with Sam Gore and Emily Ehman calling the action, and Michella Chester sideline reporting.

The Tigers enter the tournament as winners in three of their last four matches. LSU averages 12.89 kills per set on a .218 hitting percentage and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 2.21 blocks per set. The Tigers also average 13.36 digs per set on the season, but have averaged 16.19 digs per set over the last five matches, which includes two matches with 75-plus digs.

All-SEC First Team selection, junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, leads the SEC with 5.41 points per set, 546.5 total points, 4.90 kills per set, and 495 total kills, all marks that rank in the top 10 in the nation. Robinson also paces the team with 2.61 digs per set and has 16 aces and 62 blocks this season. She is 13 kills shy of setting the program’s single-season record for most kills in the rally scoring era.

Senior outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.84 points per set behind 3.40 kills per set, a team-high 24 aces, and adds 29 blocks. Washington has had two 23-kill double-double performances in the last four matches.

Middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee have been potent for the Tigers throughout the season. Jones leads the team with 1.05 blocks per set and has a team-best .320 hitting percentage on 149 kills, while Lee averages 0.82 blocks per set and has a .301 hitting percentage on 128 kills.

Junior setter Lauren Brooker directs the offense with 6.33 assists per set and has contributed 29 kills, 31 blocks, and 11 aces. Freshman setter Takyla Brown dishes out 4.70 assists per set and has 129 digs and two aces this season. Libero Aly Kirkhoff has averaged 2.17 digs per set (191 total) and is coming off her first career double-double with 15 digs and 11 assists in the regular season finale versus Auburn (Nov. 14).

LSU leads Ole Miss in the all-time series at 60-24, including a five-set victory over the Rebels earlier this month. It was the seventh time in an 11-match span that the clubs have gone to five sets. Part of LSU’s 27-29 record in the SEC Tournament includes a 4-0 mark against Ole Miss. The last time these two teams met in the SEC Tournament was in 1985, when LSU won 3-1 (15-9, 12-15, 15-11, 15-11) in Oxford, Miss.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.