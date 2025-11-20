vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has dropped three of its last five matches and is currently on a two-match losing streak with losses at South Carolina (Nov. 12) and against Florida (Nov. 14). The Rebels average 12.91 kills per set, ranking No. 9 in the SEC, and 1.45 aces per set (144 total), which ranks No. 5 in the SEC. Defensively, Ole Miss averages 2.02 blocks and 13.55 digs per set and has held its opponents to a .222 clip.   

Junior outside hitter Gabi Placide leads the Rebels with 5.28 points (No. 2 in SEC), 4.59 kills (No. 4 in SEC), and 0.33 aces per set (No. 5 in SEC). Placide also adds 67 total blocks. Junior outside hitter Shayla Meyer ranks eighth in the league with 0.31 aces per set behind 30 aces, while also landing 267 kills this season. Freshman middle blocker Keirstyn Carlton controls the net ranking No. 4 in the SEC with a .387 hitting percentage and pacing the club with 1.08 blocks per set (82 total). Senior setter Mokihana Tufono sits at No. 4 in the conference, handing out 10.36 assists per set, and senior libero Cammy Niesen ranks No. 2 with 4.24 digs per set.  